Trump not happy about latest political events in Israel

US President Donald Trump is not happy with the latest domestic political events in Israel, AP reported.
Saying the political situation in Israel is "all messed up," Trump adds, "We're not happy about that."
Israeli lawmakers voted to dissolve parliament last week, paving the way for new elections on September 17 after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu failed to form a coalition government before the required deadline.
The need to go to the polls so soon after the recent April 9 elections, in which Netanyahu won, demonstrated the new weakness of the leader who has been in power over the past decade.