Trump's son-in-law not sure about Palestinians to control themselves

US President’s advisor and son-in-law Jared Kushner said that the Palestinians deserve ‘self-determination’, but expressed uncertainty about their ability to control themselves, The Guardian reported.
“I do think they should have self-determination. I’m going to leave the details until we come out with the actual plan.”
Asked whether he believed the Palestinians were capable of governing themselves without Israeli interference, Kushner said: “That’s a very good question. That’s one that we’ll have to see. The hope is that they, over time, will become capable of governing.”
According to him, the Palestinians “need to have a fair judicial system ... freedom of press, freedom of expression, tolerance for all religions” before the Palestinian areas can become “investable”.
Palestine said it would not participate in an investment conference sponsored by the US at the end of June in Bahrain, where the economic part of the plan is expected to be presented.
The Palestinian leadership refused to deal with the Trump administration since the end of 2017, when the president decided to move the US Embassy to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv and recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.