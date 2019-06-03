Trump heads to UK

US President Donald Trump is heading to UK on Monday morning for a three-day official state visit, Sky News reported.
Today, Trump is expected to meet with Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace, to meet Prince Charles and Camille, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince Harry. But not with the Duchess of Sussex Meghan, although she is American as she is taking care of her newborn baby Archie Harrison, but the London press wrote that Meghan did not want to see the president of her native country.
Trump is expected to have thousands of demonstrators dissatisfied with his presence in London. Sociological company YouGov found out that 54% of Londoners are against Trump's arrival in London, for only 24%.
Queen Elizabeth II met with 13 US presidents, mainly at Buckingham Palace.