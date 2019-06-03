News
Shanahan says military drills with South Korea ‘not necessary’
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Acting secretary of defense Patrick Shanahan said US forces in South Korea are already 'prepared if diplomacy fails' with North Korea, Reuters reported.

“I don’t think it is necessary,” Shanahan told reporters traveling with him to Seoul when asked about restoring any of the major exercises. 

According to him, troops on the Korean Peninsula have the necessary combat readiness, despite the suspension of drills. He added that he would have something to say after discussions in South Korea. He will meet with his South Korean counterpart and the head of the US armed forces in South Korea.

The second meeting between the US and North Korea leaders in February of this year in Hanoi was unsuccessful due to disagreements of the parties. 
