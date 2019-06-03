Armenia MOD sold land plot at price lower than market price

The preliminary investigation in the criminal case instituted under the elements of part 1 of Article 375 of the Criminal Code of Armenia — in the proceedings of the Department for Investigation of Particularly Important Cases of the General Military Investigation Department of the Investigative Committee of Armenia — has revealed information according to which harm has been caused to the State in the amount of nearly AMD 51,500,000.

The Investigative Committee of Armenia told Armenian News-NEWS.am that, in particular, in October 2015, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia alienated a plot of land in Yerevan through direct sale in the amount of AMD 38,000,000, but according to the conclusion of the complex forensic commodity, forensic construction-technical and forensic accounting examinations, the average market price of the plot of land, as of the day of alienation, could have comprised nearly AMD 89,500,000.