News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
June 03
USD
480.2
EUR
536.58
RUB
7.35
ME-USD
0.15
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
June 03
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.2
EUR
536.58
RUB
7.35
ME-USD
0.15
Show news feed
Armenia MOD sold land plot at price lower than market price
Armenia MOD sold land plot at price lower than market price
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

The preliminary investigation in the criminal case instituted under the elements of part 1 of Article 375 of the Criminal Code of Armenia — in the proceedings of the Department for Investigation of Particularly Important Cases of the General Military Investigation Department of the Investigative Committee of Armenia — has revealed information according to which harm has been caused to the State in the amount of nearly AMD 51,500,000.

The Investigative Committee of Armenia told Armenian News-NEWS.am that, in particular, in October 2015, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia alienated a plot of land in Yerevan through direct sale in the amount of AMD 38,000,000, but according to the conclusion of the complex forensic commodity, forensic construction-technical and forensic accounting examinations, the average market price of the plot of land, as of the day of alienation, could have comprised nearly AMD 89,500,000.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian young man killed after drinking vinegar essence
A 23-year-old man drank a vinegar essence in Yerevan and died in hospital…
 Five injured, including 2 children in Yerevan road accident (PHOTOS)
The driver of the second car and its passengers — 28-year-old Tsakhik A, 3-year-old Alex and 4-year-old Avetis Z were injured…
 Russian authorities grant right to temporary residence to Armenia ex-official
This right can be repeatedly extended until a final decision is made - Mihran Poghosyan asks for political asylum…
Man threatens to set self on fire outside Armenia MOD building
A fire and rescue squad has been dispatched to the scene…
 Newborn baby found dead in Armenia canal
The baby boy’s mother gave the police an explanation on what had occurred…
 Karabakh President bestows posthumous award upon soldier
In recognition of his bravery during the defense of the Artsakh state border…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos