Iran, Turkey to resume direct train services

Iran and Turkey signed a deal on the resumption of direct railway services between Tehran and Ankara by the end of June, Mehr reported.
"Iran’s Deputy Minister of Road and Urban Development Saeed Rasooli broke the news on Sunday, saying that based on the agreement, the two sides will restart their direct train services in line with the plans to boost the economic cooperation between the two countries,” the source noted.
According to Rasooli, the agreement stipulates that both parties will in the near future organize tourist trains between the two countries to promote the development of the tourism sector of the two neighbors.
He said that Iran and Turkey have finalized an agreement on tariffs for freight trains plying between the two countries.