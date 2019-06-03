Rouhani urges US to return to nuclear deal

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani called on the U.S. to return to a nuclear deal and normalize the situation before calling for negotiations, Mehr reported.

The Iranian President Hassan Rouhani made the remarks on Sunday evening in a meeting with a group of University professors and physicians.

“In the past the enemies used to have some preconditions for talks with Iran, saying that Iran must first accept the preconditions then they can come to the negotiating table. But, they have stressed over the recent weeks that they have no pre-conditions for negotiations. They once threatened us as if they were superior militarily and today they say they do not seek war and only want us not to have an atomic bomb, which is of course, baseless,” President Rouhani said.

Earlier, US State Secretary Mike Pompeo said US President Donald Trump’s administration expressed willingness to hold talks with Iran without preconditions.