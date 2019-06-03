Armenia deputies pass several bills

YEREVAN. – The MPs adopted several laws, in the second reading, at Monday’s session of the National Assembly of Armenia, the Armenian News-NEWS.am correspondent reported from parliament.
In particular, the lawmakers voted in favor of the bill on making amendments and addenda to the law on the detection of and assistance to the victims of trafficking and illegal exploitation; the package of draft laws on making amendments and addenda the Penitentiary Code and related laws; the law proposal on making addenda to the Administrative Code; and the bills on making addenda to law on state duties and related laws.
Also, the MPs unanimously approved some other law proposals, in the first reading.