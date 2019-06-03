News
Monday
June 03
Armenia MOD announcing contest
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Innovations

The Ministry of Defense of Armenia, in partnership with High-Tech Cybersecurity Center, is announcing a contest to select information and communication technology and high technologies specialists to be designated to military service in the modern technologies group in order to take care of the needs of the armed forces.

The Ministry of Defense reports that the contest is open to recruits to be recruited during the summer of 2019 in the areas of programming, network/system administration and cybersecurity.

Those who wish to participate may register on atmk.mil.am by June 23, 2019.

For questions, send an e-mail to [email protected] or call at +374 10 294416.
