News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
June 03
USD
480.2
EUR
536.58
RUB
7.35
ME-USD
0.15
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
June 03
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.2
EUR
536.58
RUB
7.35
ME-USD
0.15
Show news feed
Trump says London’s mayor is ‘stone cold loser’
Trump says London’s mayor is ‘stone cold loser’
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

U.S. President Donald Trump called London’s mayor Sadiq Khan a “stone cold loser” after the mayor criticized the decision of the UK government to invite Trump on a state visit.

“Sadiq Khan, who by all accounts has done a terrible job as Mayor of London, has been foolishly “nasty” to the visiting President of the United States, by far the most important ally of the United Kingdom. He is a stone cold loser who should focus on crime in London, not me……” Trump tweeted.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos