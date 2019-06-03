Trump says London’s mayor is ‘stone cold loser’

U.S. President Donald Trump called London’s mayor Sadiq Khan a “stone cold loser” after the mayor criticized the decision of the UK government to invite Trump on a state visit.
“Sadiq Khan, who by all accounts has done a terrible job as Mayor of London, has been foolishly “nasty” to the visiting President of the United States, by far the most important ally of the United Kingdom. He is a stone cold loser who should focus on crime in London, not me……” Trump tweeted.
