Armenia Criminal Court of Appeal considering appeal on 2nd President Kocharyan’s immunity matter
Armenia Criminal Court of Appeal considering appeal on 2nd President Kocharyan’s immunity matter
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – The Criminal Court of Appeal of Armenia on Monday resumed examining the defense’s appeal of a first instance court ruling on not terminating the criminal proceedings against second President Robert Kocharyan on the basis of presidential immunity.

Kocharyan is charged with overthrowing the constitutional order during the tragic events that occurred in capital city Yerevan in March 2008, and taking a particularly large bribe.

On May 18, a Yerevan court decided to release him from custody, and based on the personal pledge by Artsakh Republic (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) incumbent President Bako Sahakyan and second President Arkadi Ghukasyan.

And on May 20, the court decided to suspend the criminal case against second President Robert Kocharyan, former Defense Minister Seyran Ohanyan, former Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces and former CSTO Secretary General Yuri Khachaturov, and former Deputy Prime Minister and ex-Secretary of the National Security Council Armen Gevorgyan, and to forward it to the Constitutional Court to determine the constitutionality of some Criminal Code articles and sections that are applied in connection with this criminal case.

On March 1 and 2, 2008 the then authorities of Armenia used force against the opposition members who were rallying in downtown Yerevan, and against the results of the presidential election on February 19, 2008. Eight demonstrators as well as two servicemen of the internal troops were killed in the clashes.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
