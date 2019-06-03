Political party leader: Armenia President is constrained

Since what happened in Armenia was transference, not a real revolution, the result was the nomination of a candidate for judge of the Constitutional Court whom the majority of the incumbent authorities prefer. This is what leader of Yerkir Tsirani Party Zaruhi Postanjyan told journalists during a June 3 press conference, touching upon the nomination of lawyer Vahe Grigoryan as judge of the Constitutional Court of Armenia.
“Vahe Grigoryan was nominated due to appropriateness and by a person who simply fulfilled an order and was constrained by the fact that he provided false information. This is exactly the reason why Armenia lacks a president without constraints and a president who can properly exercise the powers reserved to him by the Constitution,” she noted, referring to the information that President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian provided in regard to his UK citizenship.