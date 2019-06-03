News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
June 03
USD
480.2
EUR
536.58
RUB
7.35
ME-USD
0.15
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
June 03
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.2
EUR
536.58
RUB
7.35
ME-USD
0.15
Show news feed
Armenia MP: Imported cement duty may be reviewed
Armenia MP: Imported cement duty may be reviewed
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics


YEREVAN. – The complaints of cement importers were justified to the extent that each and every businessman wants his profit to be maximal and to get maximum benefit. Babken Tunyan, Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia Standing Committee on Economic Affairs, on Monday told this to reporters in parliament.

He noted this commenting on the fact that it was decided to impose a duty of AMD 14,000 for imported cement, and in order to support Armenia’s local producers of cement.

The representatives of companies that import Iranian cement into Armenia on Monday held a demonstration outside the NA building, and noted that this duty is set in order to establish monopoly for a local producer of cement.

Tunyan said they had received these protesters and presented to them why they had decided on such an option.

“It seems to me that they were satisfied by our answers and justifications,” the head of the aforementioned parliamentary standing committee said, in part. “[But] that duty can be reviewed, the duty can even come out completely, depending on how developments will be in Iran and how the price of Iranian cement will change.”

The MP stressed that this law is very correct at the moment, and the AMD 14,000 duty depends on the cost price of imported cement.

“Such duty of AMD 14,000 has been selected so that no side will come out losing from there,” Babken Tunyan added, above all.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
MPs criticized bill to support Armenian farmers after natural disasters
Varazdat Karapetyan, another deputy of the ruling alliance, considered...
 Picketers stage protest outside Armenia legislature
They demand not to pass the bill with respect to imposing duty on imported cement…
 Armenia MP on turnover volume of bookmaking offices
In 2010, the turnover volume of all bookmakers comprised...
 Armenia Parliament elects State Commission for the Protection of Economic Competition members
Head of the Counting Committee of the National Assembly of...
 Dollar loses ground in Armenia
The euro exchange rate, however, went up in the country…
 Deputy Minister: Armenia uses only 2bn out of 8bn tons of water resources
“This problem is one of the most important for us…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos