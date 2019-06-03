Armenia MP: Imported cement duty may be reviewed

YEREVAN. – The complaints of cement importers were justified to the extent that each and every businessman wants his profit to be maximal and to get maximum benefit. Babken Tunyan, Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia Standing Committee on Economic Affairs, on Monday told this to reporters in parliament.

He noted this commenting on the fact that it was decided to impose a duty of AMD 14,000 for imported cement, and in order to support Armenia’s local producers of cement.

The representatives of companies that import Iranian cement into Armenia on Monday held a demonstration outside the NA building, and noted that this duty is set in order to establish monopoly for a local producer of cement.

Tunyan said they had received these protesters and presented to them why they had decided on such an option.

“It seems to me that they were satisfied by our answers and justifications,” the head of the aforementioned parliamentary standing committee said, in part. “[But] that duty can be reviewed, the duty can even come out completely, depending on how developments will be in Iran and how the price of Iranian cement will change.”

The MP stressed that this law is very correct at the moment, and the AMD 14,000 duty depends on the cost price of imported cement.

“Such duty of AMD 14,000 has been selected so that no side will come out losing from there,” Babken Tunyan added, above all.