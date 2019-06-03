Erdogan: Turkey is hope of all mankind

Turkey continues to be hope for all mankind with its democracy and economy despite terror attacks and traps, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Monday.
“Turkey continues to be hope for all its friends and mankind although it is exposed to terror attacks, blockades and traps while standing tall with its democracy and economy," Hurriyet Daily repoted quoting Erdogan.
According to him, the world has undergone significant changes, but Turkey is ready to resist this critical period with all its might.
He added that Turkey is in a favorable position with its investments, projects and public services that have been implemented over the past 17 years.