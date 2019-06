Five people have been injured, including two children in Yerevan on Sunday evening, shamshyan.com reported.

As a result of the collision, the driver of the second car and its passengers — 28-year-old Tsakhik A, 3-year-old Alex and 4-year-old Avetis Z were injured.

The driver of the first car also suffered. The injured were hospitalized. According to the source, the driver of one of the cars was intoxicated and made a riot after the accident.