Trump to be guarded by Hawkeye in UK

Donald Trump is bringing Hawkeye team with him for protection as he arrives in the UK today, Daily Star reported.
The security operation is expected to cost the UK some £25 million amid protests and creating a “secure zone” around Buckingham Palace.
US officials will also be staging their own security plans, with the elite Secret Service kill team “Hawkeye” at its heart.
Strengthened protection occurs against the background of outrage amid Trump's state visit to London.
Officials are so concerned about the protests that they were forced to cancel a theatrical performance in honor of Trump.