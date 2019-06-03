Armenia MP wants to eliminate age discrimination in employment

There is public demand for this bill, and citizens have regularly raised the issue that they have problems with employment at the age of 30, 35 or 40.
This is what deputy of the Prosperous Armenia Party, author of the bill Tigran Urikhanyan declared during a discussion on the bill on making amendments and supplements to the Labor Code at the National Assembly today.
According to him, people start to get worried that they might not have jobs when they reach a certain age. “As a result, the need to include the point about age discrimination has emerge,” Urikhanyan explained.
Moreover, he noted that people are concerned about the fact that the government doesn’t have real mechanisms for oversight over observance of the norms. In regard to this, he recommended that the corresponding government agencies establish control and be coarse.