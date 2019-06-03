News
Armenia Parliament vice-speaker: President Armen Sarkissian is not someone who can be pressured
Armenia Parliament vice-speaker: President Armen Sarkissian is not someone who can be pressured
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – Republic of Armenia President Armen Sarkissian is not the person that can be pressured. National Assembly Vice President Alen Simonyan on Monday told this to reporters. He noted this commenting on the views that the ruling power had exerted pressure on the President to nominate their preferred candidate—attorney Vahe Grigoryan—as a new judge of the Constitutional Court.

“The right to elect or not to elect the [Constitutional Court judge] candidates belongs to the National Assembly, the right to nominate candidates belongs to the President,” Simonyan stressed. “The National Assembly has found  that the [previous] candidates whom the President has presented are not this one, and it waited for the candidate who might be looked-for.”

The parliament deputy speaker, however, is not sure that Vahe Grigoryan’s candidacy will be wanted and he will be elected Judge of the Constitutional Court.

“Let no one have this confidence,” he said. “There will be a discussion and all that happened in the case of other candidates.”

Alen Simonyan highlighted that President Armen Sarkissian is respected by him and his colleagues.

“I urge [people] not to believe in fairy tales and conspiracy theories in connection with the President,” he said. “Armen Sarkissian is not the person that can be pressured. He is a person respected by me and my colleagues, [and] who performs his function as the President of the Republic of Armenia very well.”
This text available in   Հայերեն
