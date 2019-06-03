Donald Trump, First Lady arrive at Buckingham Palace (PHOTOS)

US President Donald Trump and his spouse Melania Trump arrived at Buckingham Palace to meet Queen Elizabeth II, BBC reported.
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are meeting the Queen on the first day of their state visit to the UK.
There will be an official dinner with the queen, and then tea with the heir to Prince Charles and an excursion through Westminster Abbey.
Trump's visit will take place from June 3 to 5. In addition to members of the royal family and the outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May, many thousands of protesters will meet him in London.
Last July, Trump came to UK. Many UK people, including prominent politicians, were against Trump coming to UK at all.
This time, some ceremonies accompanying the state visit have been canceled - although it is not clear whether this was done because of protests or for other reasons.
Thus, the usual procedure for a state visit to UK includes a solemn meeting with the monarch on the Horse Guards Parade and then a magnificent procession along the Mall of Alley to Buckingham Palace.
According to the British press, Trump wanted to ride in an open gilded carriage accompanied by horse guards, but instead he would be received by the queen right away at Buckingham Palace.
In addition, the US President will not spend the night in the royal palace, but at the residence of the US Ambassador in Regents Park.
As noted by various UK and American publications, to meet with the Queen Trump will bring not only the spouse Melania, but also all her adult children together with their spouses.