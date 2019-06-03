News
OSCE to conduct monitoring in southeast direction of Karabakh's Martuni town
OSCE to conduct monitoring in southeast direction of Karabakh's Martuni town
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

On June 4, in accordance with the arrangement reached with the authorities of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic), the OSCE Mission will conduct a planned monitoring of the ceasefire regime on the Line of Contact between the armed forces of Artsakh and Azerbaijan, in the southeast direction of Martuni town, reports the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Artsakh.

From the positions of the Defense Army of the Republic of Artsakh, the monitoring will be conducted by Field Assistant to the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office (CiO) Mihail Olaru (Moldova) and staff member of the Office of the CiO Personal Representative Martin Schuster (Germany).

From the opposite side of the Line of Contact, the monitoring will be conducted by Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, his Field Assistant Ognjen Jovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) and Personal Assistant Simon Tiller (Great Britain).

The authorities of the Republic of Artsakh have expressed their readiness to assist in conducting the monitoring and to ensure safety of the OSCE Mission members.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
