Armenia minister meets with Yerevan State University acting rector

Armenia’s Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport Arayik Harutyunyan and Deputy Minister Grisha Tamrazyan visited today Yerevan State University and discussed issues on the events dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the University with the administration.
