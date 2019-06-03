NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 03.06.2019

A conscript, 19, was killed in a violation of ceasefire by Azerbaijan on Saturday in Karabakh. Sipan Melqonyan was fatally wounded on Saturday morning at military unit located in the south-east direction of the defense army.

The Armenian Foreign Ministry issued a statement deploring Azerbaijan's moves to increase tension.

“Azerbaijan’s latest confrontational and dangerous actions prompt their past violence, atrocities and attempts to aggression and stand proof of the existential physical security risks to the people of Nagorno-Karabakh. The latest incident underlines the urgency to finalize in the shortest possible time an OSCE investigative mechanism of ceasefire violations,” the statement said.

Armenia’s Compulsory Enforcement Service of Judicial Orders former head and ex-MP Mihran Poghosyan, who is charged in Armenia with involvement in an offshore scandal and money laundering, was granted right to temporary residence from Russian authorities.

Russian President Vladimir Putin held phone talks on Saturday with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to congratulate him on his birthday.

During the talks, the sides also discussed future plans for cooperation in bilateral and multilateral formats.

Opponents of the West are making another attempt to block entrances to and exits from the local office of Soros’ Open Society Foundations in central Yerevan today.

The Adekvat movement, the Armenian Democratic Liberal Party (Ramgavar), the Civic Awareness NGO and the Communist Party of Armenia have joined the protest led by Narek Malyan’s VETO social-political movement. Organizer of the YellowVest movement Chris Berterian has expressed his support to the VETO movement.

The dead body of a newborn baby was found Sunday, in a canal in Armavir Province of Armenia.

At around 8:40pm, the police received a call from the prefect of Musaler village. He informed that the dead body of a three- to four-day-old baby boy was found in the village’s water canal, which begins from Yerevan Lake.

According to police, that the law enforcement officers have found this newborn’s mother, and she explained what had happened.

The woman told the police that she was 36 weeks pregnant, she had given birth at home, but the fetus was dead, so she put it in a bag and threw it into the river.

The opening ceremony of CONIFA European Cup - an international football tournament for states, minorities, stateless peoples and regions unaffiliated with FIFA with an affiliation to Europe - was held in Stepanakert on Saturday, June 1.

The matches of the first round started on June 2. The group stage will continue to June 4, while the final is set for June 9.

On June 2, Artsakh squad defeated Sapmi 3-2.

The Artsakh squad will also face Abkhazia, Chameria in Group A. Western Armenia's Group B rivals are South Ossetia, Szekely Land and Padania.