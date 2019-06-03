News
CB: Economic growth in Armenia can reach 4.6 - 6.1% in 2019
CB: Economic growth in Armenia can reach 4.6 - 6.1% in 2019
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

In 2019 economic growth in Armenia may reach 4.6 - 6.1%, and mainly due to private consumption, the chair of the Central Bank Arthur Javadyan said at Armenian Parliament.

According to him, this report was approved on March 12, and the main provisions were based on the February studies and on an analysis of the macroeconomic situation as a whole.

“High growth of private consumption will be primarily promoted by accelerated growth of loans for households compared with growth of loans for business,” Javadyan noted.

He noted that a moderate increase in investment is expected, due to the fact that in 2018 there was a rather high growth in this area.

The head of the Central Bank said that the impact of export and fiscal policy on demand will restrain economic growth during the year due to the growth of imports and the simultaneous reduction of the state budget deficit.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
