Armenia Central Bank head explains about money transfers from Russia, Kazakhstan

Chairman of the Central Bank of Armenia Arthur Javadyan talked about the reason why there are no money transfers from Russia and Kazakhstan during a conversation with journalists at the National Assembly today.

“We verified the information, and it is linked to the banking system. We asked our colleagues to let us know about such cases, and we ask our citizens to address the local banks that don’t make transfers. It is clear that Armenia is free to receive transfers. There might be a problem with money-laundering,” he said.

When journalists asked if this could be conditioned by Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan’s visit to Kazakhstan, Javadyan said it was not true.