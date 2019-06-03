News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
June 04
USD
480.2
EUR
536.58
RUB
7.35
ME-USD
0.14
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
June 04
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.2
EUR
536.58
RUB
7.35
ME-USD
0.14
Show news feed
Armenia Central Bank head explains about money transfers from Russia, Kazakhstan
Armenia Central Bank head explains about money transfers from Russia, Kazakhstan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics


Chairman of the Central Bank of Armenia Arthur Javadyan talked about the reason why there are no money transfers from Russia and Kazakhstan during a conversation with journalists at the National Assembly today.

“We verified the information, and it is linked to the banking system. We asked our colleagues to let us know about such cases, and we ask our citizens to address the local banks that don’t make transfers. It is clear that Armenia is free to receive transfers. There might be a problem with money-laundering,” he said.

When journalists asked if this could be conditioned by Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan’s visit to Kazakhstan, Javadyan said it was not true.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia Central Bank chairman on finding common ground with new government
I never find common ground and am never in the...
 CB: Economic growth in Armenia can reach 4.6 - 6.1% in 2019
“High growth of private consumption will be primarily promoted by accelerated growth of loans…
 ECB launches new €100 and €200 banknotes
“All of the new series of banknotes use new and innovative security features…
 Ardshinbank reopens “Malatia” branch in Yerevan
Modernization of the Ardshinbank branch network is not only aimed at ensuring comfortable and up-to-date solutions, but also improving the service quality…
 Armenian version of Charles Aznavour's book "Clung to Life" now available
In his book, the author talks about his life, misery...
 CB: External influence has negative impact on domestic demand in Armenia
As a result, inflation by the end of 2018 was 1.8%…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos