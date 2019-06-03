Armenia commander: Government needs to give impetus to arms industry

Although we Armenians are living in the 21st century, we’re no different from our ancestors who lived in the 19th-20th centuries. This is what founder of the first intelligence sabotage detachment, commander Vova Vardanov said during a June 3 press conference, touching upon arms industry in the 21st century.
According to him, Armenia needs to prepare specialists in line with the dangers and technologies of the 21st century.
“The government needs to make efforts and give impetus to the arms industry through state programs, but unfortunately, I don’t see the government making efforts. Perhaps they’re waiting to see what non-governmental organizations will do,” Vardanov said.
Talking about national security, Vardanov said nothing was done in the past and nothing is being done now. According to him, schools and workplaces aren’t carrying out evacuation plans, and this can lead to serious consequences.
“The population isn’t ready for war. Everyone needs to be ready for military operations,” Vardanov concluded.