Armenia Central Bank chairman on finding common ground with new government
Armenia Central Bank chairman on finding common ground with new government
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics


I never find common ground and am never in the mood for that. This is what Chairman of the Central Bank of Armenia Arthur Javadyan told journalists at the National Assembly today, touching upon the question how he managed to “find common ground” with the new government.

“It seems to me that I’m doing my job very normally and professionally, and thanks to the team at the Central Bank, we have ensured and will continue to ensure price stability and financial stability. I don’t have a problem with my job and have never clung to my job,” Javadyan said, noting that there is still a year before the end of his term of office.
Հայերեն
