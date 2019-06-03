Institution of case over blockade of Armenian courts rejected

Institution of a criminal case regarding the prima facie crime committed during the blockade of courts has been rejected on the ground of absence of a case of crime, reports Spokesperson of the Special Investigation Service of Armenia Marina Ohanjanyan.
Earlier, Armenian News-NEWS.am had reported that the Prosecutor General’s Office of Armenia had forwarded 5 reports regarding the prima facie crime committed during the blockade of courts to the Special Investigation Service.
Two of the reports were filed by Judge of the Administrative Court Ani Harutyunyan and the chief of staff of the Constitutional Court, and the other three reports were on the hindrances to the activities of lawyers Mihran Poghosyan, Hrant Ananyan and Lusine Avagyan.
The law provides for a ten-day period for preparation of a report.