Armenia VETO movement's demonstration is over

Members of the VETO movement, which is demanding the closure of the Open Society Foundations-Armenia, ended their protest a while ago.
“Let’s end the protest today. We don’t want to part, but we have to,” the movement’s organizer Narek Malyan told police officers. Malyan said there would be more protests and demonstrations. “We remember your faces well, and we’ll meet again,” he said.
Police officers had formed a barrier in front of the office of Open Society Foundations-Armenia and weren’t letting the members of the movement approach the office. The members tried to break through the police barrier, but failed.
According to Malyan, Open Society Foundations-Armenia didn’t present a danger a year ago.
“The former government was so weak that it let this agency grow and become so strong that it “devoured” the former government. These people have power. Based on my calculations, there are 14 MPs who received orders from this office,” Malyan said.
When asked if he is funded to hold the protests, Malyan said he doesn’t receive funding from anyone.