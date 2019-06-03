News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
June 04
USD
480.2
EUR
536.58
RUB
7.35
ME-USD
0.14
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
June 04
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.2
EUR
536.58
RUB
7.35
ME-USD
0.14
Show news feed
Armenia Deputy FM receives Special Representative of OSCE CiO for South Caucasus
Armenia Deputy FM receives Special Representative of OSCE CiO for South Caucasus
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Armenia’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Artak Apitonyan received today Special Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office for the South Caucasus Rudolf Michalka, reports the news service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia.

In his welcoming remarks, Artak Apitonyan highly appreciated the dialogue of Slovakia’s chairmanship of the OSCE with Armenia, evidence of which are the regular visits of Michalka to Armenia and his participation in the events devoted to cooperation within the scope of the OSCE. The parties exchanged views on the current state and perspectives for development of the cooperation between Armenia and the OSCE and the possible role of the Office of the Special Representative for the South Caucasus in that.

Deputy Minister Apitonyan expressed Armenia’s position on the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, reaffirming Armenia’s commitment to an exclusively peaceful settlement of the conflict within the scope of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs. He emphasized that Armenia attaches great importance to the formation of a favorable environment for peace and, in this context, expressed concern about the escalation of the situation as a result of the recent military provocation of Azerbaijan and the murder of a military servicemen of the Defense Army of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic), as well as an Azerbaijani MP’s calls for violence and xenophobia.

The parties also touched upon the confidence-building measures within the scope of the OSCE, including the contacts between the societies.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
OSCE to conduct monitoring in southeast direction of Karabakh's Martuni town
The authorities of the Republic of Artsakh have expressed their...
 Armenia MFA deplores Azerbaijan's moves to increase tension
Azerbaijan’s recent actions take place against the background of the appeal of 30 May from the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs…
 MOD on OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs’ statement: Armed Forces ensure that confidence that people of Armenia be confident
The Co-Chairs are trying to create a climate of trust, the minister said…
 Vice-chairman of Armenia ex-ruling party on OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs' statement
It turns out that the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs have proposed the...
 Armenia, Azerbaijan FMs accept Co-Chairs' proposal to meet soon
Co-Chairs issued a statement summing up regional visit…
 OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs meet with Karabakh President
In this regard, Spokesperson of the President of the Republic of Artsakh Davit Babayan noted that...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos