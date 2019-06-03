Armenia MP recommends not letting psychologically ill people become MPs

Deputy of the My Step parliamentary faction Kristine Poghosyan is preparing to place into circulation a new bill that will prohibit psychologically ill people from being elected to the National Assembly.
The deputy told journalists why she has come up with this idea. “I received the vote of confidence from the public to represent their rights in parliament, and in the course of the next five years, I consider it my duty to make changes that will make sure Armenia has an even better National Assembly and an even better government in five years,” she said.
The deputy is surprised that people are declared as inactive for holding certain offices due to certain illnesses, yet people with those illnesses are allowed to be elected deputies.
Poghosyan added that she and her colleagues are working on the bill and that she has made some changes. “I have added two points, that is, mandatory higher education and checkups for psychological illnesses,” she said.