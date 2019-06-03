Armenia, Turkmenistan MFAs hold political consultations

Political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Armenia and Turkmenistan were held today in the format of the delegations led by Deputy Ministers of Foreign Affairs Shavarsh Kocharyan and Wepa Hajyýew in Ashgabat, reports the news service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia.
The perspectives for the enhancement of political ties and partnership within regional and international organizations were discussed during the meeting.
The parties reached an agreement on inventorizing the bilateral legal-contractual field.
During discussions on cooperation in the trade and economic sectors, the parties emphasized the importance of activities in the format of an intergovernmental commission and touched upon the perspectives for the expansion of regional partnership in a multilateral format.