Armenia, UK military bands perform at Liberty Square in Yerevan (PHOTOS)

The Salamanca Band and Bugles of The Rifles band of the UK Ministry of Defense and the special military band of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia gave today an outdoor concert at Liberty Square in Yerevan (PHOTOS).
The concert was organized by the Ministries of Defense of the Republic of Armenia and the United Kingdom as a sign of the Armenian-British relations.
Among the attendees were UK Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Armenia Judith Farnworth, Deputy Minister of Defense of Armenia Gabriel Balayan and other guests.
This is the fourth concert that The Salamanca is performing in Armenia.