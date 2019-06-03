Armenia ex-ruling party vice-chairman tells Europeans about attack on courts

Vice-Chairman of the Republican Party of Armenia Armen Ashotyan is participating in the sessions of the Political Assembly of the European People’s Party in the European Parliament. This is what Ashotyan informed on his Facebook page.
His Facebook post particularly reads as follows:
“I am currently participating in the sessions of the Political Assembly of the European People’s Party in the European Parliament.
This is the first meeting of the largest political family in Europe following the elections of the 2019 European Parliament election. I congratulated the European People’s Party on its election once again and attached importance to the continuity of the Eastern Partnership and the effective implementation of the EU-Armenia agenda within the scope of the EU’s foreign policy priorities.
I informed my colleagues of the EU about the latest political developments in Armenia, particularly the government’s anti-constitutional attack on courts, the international community’s responses and the reforms in the judiciary.
I also informed the European political family about the intensification of Azerbaijan’s aggressive policy and the incident connected to Henrikh Mkhitaryan.”