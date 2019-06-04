Newspaper: Putin, Pashinyan, Aliyev to meet in Russia?

YEREVAN. – Russian Federation (RF) Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov recently stated that Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan was expected to attend the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum to be convened from Thursday to Saturday, and along the lines of which it seems there will be a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to Iravunk (Right) newspaper.
“[But] as of yesterday [Monday], Yerevan had not yet announced that Pashinyan will leave for RF.
“Conversations spread that [Azerbaijan President Ilham] Aliyev also will be in Saint Petersburg. And that put a start to other types of conversations that not only a Putin-Pashinyan [meeting] should now be awaited, but the Aliyev-Pashinyan meeting will follow it. And according to another hypothesis, it can also be with a trilateral format: Putin-Aliyev-Pashinyan,” Iravunk wrote.