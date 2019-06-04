News
US court refuses to soften conditions of El Chapo imprisonment
US court refuses to soften conditions of El Chapo imprisonment
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

A US federal judge denied Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman's request for better prison conditions, CNN reported.

"I agree with defendant that his conduct was and remains exemplary, but that conduct is a direct consequence of the strict conditions of confinement in which he finds himself," Cogan wrote. "His continued good behavior is not a reason to modify them. It is a reason to keep them in place.”

The government has previously said Guzman has access to "several different types of exercise equipment, including an exercise bike and elliptical, and a vented window that provides the defendant with access to fresh, outdoor air and sunlight."

In February, a jury of the Eastern District of New York jury found El Chapo guilty of participating in a criminal community, in international conspiracy to produce and distribute drugs, use firearms and conspire to legalize the proceeds from drug trafficking. The announcement of punishment to Guzman is scheduled for June 25, he faces life imprisonment.
