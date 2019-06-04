Apple announces dark mode iOS 13

Apple announced the iOS 13 version with the Dark Mode, TechCrunch reported.
“iOS 13 is a huge release packed with lots of capabilities,” VP of Software Engineering Craig Federighi said.
With a button in Control Center, you’ll be able to switch from a light interface to a dark interface.
According to Craig Federighi, Face ID is 30 percent faster at iOS 13. Downloads and updates on the App Store are a lot smaller, while updates are 60 percent smaller on average because your iPhone won’t download the full app every time you get an update. And apps should launch twice as fast.