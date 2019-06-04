There is talk about expansion of Zvartnots International Airport of Yerevan, Armenia Premier says

YEREVAN. – The activities of the Eurnekian family is lauded in Armenia, and we can definitely say that the Eurnekian family’s and the Corporación América company’s activities in the Republic of Armenia were and are a turning point in at least two domains. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Tuesday stated this at the Corporación América Airports Leadership Summit 2019 that has kicked off in capital city Yerevan.

In his words, the first of these domains is Yerevan’s Zvartnots International Airport, which is now managed by the Corporación América company.

“With the coming to this company, a new culture has been founded in the air passenger transport sector in the Republic of Armenia,” he said. “We see that it meets international standards, and we are still convinced that in the near future it will give us new opportunities to be proud.

“The second domain where the activities of the Eurnekian family have become a turning point [in Armenia] is winemaking. Today, winemaking is very rapidly developing in Armenia. The Eurnekians’ contribution to the domain of rebirth of winemaking [in the country] is invaluable.”

Also, the PM stressed that air transportation has a strategic importance for Armenia, since it is under a semi-blockade situation.

“There are already satisfactory results in this domain,” he added. “And we [Armenia] are looking to the future, we are forming, we have shaped the future agenda.”

Nikol Pashinyan added that now there is a talk about the expansion of Zvartnots airport, as it is very good news that Zvartnots is reaching its maximum capacity.