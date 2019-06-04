Armenia’s Pashinyan points to need for having local airline carriers

YEREVAN. – It’s very important that, ultimately, we operate the Gyumri airport as quickly as possible to the fullest extent, which, in turn, will contribute to resolving another issue: reduction of airline ticket prices. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Tuesday noted this at the Corporación América Airports Leadership Summit 2019 that has kicked off in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia.
Pashinyan pointed to two key factors: Full-scale operation of Gyumri’s international airport; and having a local airline carrier for Armenia.
“The activities and capacity of local airline carriers in Armenia are not what we would like as deserving for an independent, sovereign country,” the PM stressed. “This should be the next direction of our cooperation, so that the [Armenian] government and the Zvartnots International Airports Company, the Corporación América company cooperate with each other to be able create conditions that it will be possible for the emergence of an Armenian airline carrier—or airline carriers—and the ensuring of their competitiveness.”