News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
June 04
USD
480.02
EUR
539.93
RUB
7.36
ME-USD
0.13
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
June 04
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.02
EUR
539.93
RUB
7.36
ME-USD
0.13
Show news feed
Armenia’s Pashinyan points to need for having local airline carriers
Armenia’s Pashinyan points to need for having local airline carriers
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics


YEREVAN. – It’s very important that, ultimately, we operate the Gyumri airport as quickly as possible to the fullest extent, which, in turn, will contribute to resolving another issue: reduction of airline ticket prices. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Tuesday noted this at the Corporación América Airports Leadership Summit 2019 that has kicked off in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia.

Pashinyan pointed to two key factors: Full-scale operation of Gyumri’s international airport; and having a local airline carrier for Armenia.

“The activities and capacity of local airline carriers in Armenia are not what we would like as deserving for an independent, sovereign country,” the PM stressed. “This should be the next direction of our cooperation, so that the [Armenian] government and the Zvartnots International Airports Company, the Corporación América company cooperate with each other to be able create conditions that it will be possible for the emergence of an Armenian airline carrier—or airline carriers—and the ensuring of their competitiveness.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Dollar drops in Armenia
The euro exchange rate, however, rose in the country…
 Armenia Deputy PM receives ADB Vice-President-led delegation
ADB Vice-President Shixin Chen expressed gratitude to the...
 Armenia PM: Getting great produce where almost nothing grows; I love this kind of ours (VIDEO)
Pashinyan reflected on agriculturalist Artak Gharanlghyan, who has built a 1,000-square-meter greenhouse with the help of his family members…
 Economy minister, OSCE special envoy discuss Armenia startups
Tigran Khachatryan received Ambassador Rudolf Michalka, Special Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office for the South Caucasus…
 Corporacion America director: We are pleased to implement projects in Armenia
“We are very glad to provide all possible assistance to our historic homeland…
 There is talk about expansion of Zvartnots International Airport of Yerevan, Armenia Premier says
The Eurnekian family’s and the Corporación América company’s activities in the country were and are a turning point in at least two domains…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos