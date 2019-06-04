News
Hannover to host event on implementation of Germany Bundestag resolution recognizing Armenian Genocide
Hannover to host event on implementation of Germany Bundestag resolution recognizing Armenian Genocide
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

An event, entitled “Armenian Genocide: From adoption of the Bundestag resolution to application in Lower Saxony state,” will be held Thursday in Hannover, Germany.

The aforesaid resolution specifically notes that this subject matter should be included in the German school curriculum on the topic of ethnic conflicts of the 20th century.

The co-organizers of this event have petitioned to all factions of the Lower Saxon Landtag—the Parliament of Lower Saxony—regarding this matter, to find out their official view on why this resolution is not yet implemented in this German state.

A package of such matters will be discussed within the framework of this event.
MFA: Armenian Genocide recognition is priority issue of Armenia’s foreign policy
“This is not only a question of Armenia or the Armenian people…
 Charge filed against Turkish CHP representative for comment on Armenian Genocide
According to Cumhuriyet, a charge has been filed against...
 Dutch parliament discusses Erdogan's hate speech on Armenian Genocide
Foreign minister was urged by various factions to condemn the inadmissible denial practices by Turkish President Erdogan...
 Armenia MFA hopes Belgium will clarify its position on criminalization of Armenian Genocide denial
Along with the ongoing work toward the international recognition of Armenian Genocide, comprehensive effort is needed against the attempts at its denial…
 Researchers: Turkey’s Greek, Armenian, Assyrian Christians destroyed by ‘30-year Genocide’
“The bloodshed was importantly fueled throughout by religious animus…
 Mexico Michoacán state congress adopts statement recognizing Armenian Genocide (PHOTOS)
This is the first case when a Mexican legislature has adopted such a document…
