Hannover to host event on implementation of Germany Bundestag resolution recognizing Armenian Genocide

An event, entitled “Armenian Genocide: From adoption of the Bundestag resolution to application in Lower Saxony state,” will be held Thursday in Hannover, Germany.
The aforesaid resolution specifically notes that this subject matter should be included in the German school curriculum on the topic of ethnic conflicts of the 20th century.
The co-organizers of this event have petitioned to all factions of the Lower Saxon Landtag—the Parliament of Lower Saxony—regarding this matter, to find out their official view on why this resolution is not yet implemented in this German state.
A package of such matters will be discussed within the framework of this event.