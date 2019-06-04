Armenia International Airports director: Corporación América Airports has wide range of activities

Corporation America Airports in Armenia has wide range of activities in Armenia, said General Manager Marcelo Wende of Armenia International Airports on Tuesday during the Corporación América Airports (CAAP) Leadership Summit 2019.

According to him, together with the modernization of the Zvartnots International Airport, 150 families who lived nearby had the opportunity to move from a potentially dangerous area to safe, well-appointed places of residence.

Another important change for Armenia with the company's entry into the Armenian market, was the repair works of over 250 branches of Haypost CJSC (Armpost).

“The company has become one of the largest taxpayers also thanks to the wine company Karas Vines. We are also implementing educational programs in Karabakh, as a result of which computer equipment has been issued to teachers and students of schools in order to improve the quality of education. In addition, in 2013, a school was built in Etchmiadzin, with a total investment of 150 million drams,” Wende said.

As reported earlier, Yerevan hosts the Corporación América Airports (CAAP) Leadership Summit 2019 from June 4 to 6. Armenian PM is also in attendance to this event.