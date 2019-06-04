News
Tuesday
June 04
News
Corporacion America director: We are pleased to implement projects in Armenia
Corporacion America director: We are pleased to implement projects in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

Our family is happy to work in our historic homeland, said Martin Eurnekian, Executive Director of Corporación América said on Tuesday during the Corporación América Airports (CAAP) Leadership Summit 2019.

He expressed satisfaction that they had managed to come to Armenia.

“We are very glad to provide all possible assistance to our historic homeland,” Eurnekian noted, adding that the rapid development of new technologies poses new challenges, and requires new leadership qualities.

Corporación América belongs to the Argentinean entrepreneur of Armenian origin Eduardo Eurnekian.

As reported earlier, Yerevan hosts the Corporación América Airports (CAAP) Leadership Summit 2019 from June 4 to 6. Armenian PM is also in attendance to this event, which will run until Thursday.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
