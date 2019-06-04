Armenia's MPs to hold extraordinary session on June 4

The National Assembly of Armenia will hold an extraordinary meeting in order to fully exhaust the agenda of the plenary session, said Vice-Speaker of the Parliament from the ruling My Step bloc Alen Simonyan.
“I propose to hold an extraordinary meeting of the National Assembly on June 4, which will last from 18:30 to 20:00, since there are many questions. We have eight questions left on the agenda,” he added.
This proposal received the support of MPs. A total of 80 deputies voted in favor of Simonyan’s proposal, eight opposed, and four more abstained.