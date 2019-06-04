News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
June 04
USD
480.02
EUR
539.93
RUB
7.36
ME-USD
0.13
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
June 04
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.02
EUR
539.93
RUB
7.36
ME-USD
0.13
Show news feed
Reuters: US to investigate Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google
Reuters: US to investigate Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Innovations

The US authorities are preparing to launch a large-scale investigation toward Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google to verify possible violations of antitrust laws on their part, Reuters reported referring to sources.  

According to these data, the powers in the investigation will be divided between the US Federal Trade Commission, which will take under the supervision of Amazon and Facebook, and the Department of Justice, which will Apple and Google.

At the same time, the democrats in the House of Representatives of the US Congress announced the start of their own investigation on Monday. They intend to test the activities of the above mentioned companies, as well as other technology giants, to determine whether these companies have become too large and influential, thus threatening fair competition and consumer interests.

According to Congressman David Cicilline, who announced the start of the investigation, it will not be directed against any specific companies and its goal will be to study how the entire industry works. He noted that the Democrats are planning to organize hearings to which the heads of major companies can be invited, as well as to request documents, including through the agenda, if necessary. Refusal to comply with such an agenda is considered disrespectful to Congress in the United States and may be prosecuted, TASS reported.

On Friday, The Wall Street Journal reported that the US Department of Justice is preparing to investigate Google in order to determine whether the company owning the world's largest online advertising platform does not use its market position to stifle smaller competitors by disrupting thereby fair competition law.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump made statements that the administrations of the largest social networks Facebook and Twitter, as well as the Google search engine, suppress the voices of a conservative audience and hide positive information and news about the situation in the US during his presidency. He also pointed to the allegedly fraudulent search for news about him.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Apple announces dark mode iOS 13
“iOS 13 is a huge release packed with lots of capabilities…
 Facebook begins talks on creating its own digital currency
The CFTC is responsible for futures and derivatives markets…
 DISQO co-founder: Armenia has very high engineering potential
“We are now seeking new professionals...
 Information security analyst: Azerbaijani hackers carried out attack on occasion of Republic Day in Armenia
They have publicized more than 2,000 Armenian Facebook logins and passwords…
 Bitcoin rate increases by 9.4% in a day
The cryptocurrency is growing significantly in early May of this year…
 Armenia Union of Information Technology Enterprises: Army will be provided with 1,000 drone operators in 6 years
The UITE is implementing a six-year program of technological workforce creation in the country…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos