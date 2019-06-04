Karekin II discusses programs launched in Artsakh with AGBU President Berge Setrakian

His Holiness Karekin II hosted the President of the Armenian General Benevolent Union Berge Setrakian at the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin on June 2.

During the meeting Catholicos of All Armenians and Berge Setrakian touched upon the developments in Armenia, Artsakh and Diaspora Armenian communities. Particular attention was paid to the initiatives undertaken by the Armenian Church and various national institutions, ongoing social, educational and development programs. The topic of the discussion was the ideas of effective use of the Diaspora's potential at the current stage of the Motherland development.

In Armenia, various activities under the auspices of the Mother See and AGBU were distributed among schoolchildren and young people in different cities of Armenia. At present, with the support of the AGBU, the Malatia Armenian Church Youth Center renovation project is being implemented.

The AGBU President thanked the Catholicos of All Armenians for his meetings in different communities, including his recent visit to Lebanon, and thanked him for the constant support of the Armenian Church for AGBU’s efforts to preserve the Armenian identity and culture in Armenia, Artsakh and Diaspora communities.

Mr. Setrakian also presented the details of several new programs launched in Artsakh.