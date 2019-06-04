News
EU Special Representative to visit Yerevan late June
EU Special Representative to visit Yerevan late June
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

The EU is not a party to the talks on the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, but we support the OSCE Minsk Group's efforts, special representative of the European Union for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar, who is on a visit to Baku, told Turan agency.

According to him, he plans to visit Yerevan at the end of the month to continue discussions with the Armenian leadership.

Klaar noted that during his meeting with Aliyev, they discussed confidence and understanding measures.

Asked how the EU could support the peace process, the representative of Brussels said that for many years the EU has been allocating funds to support civil society, to projects for preparing the population for peace.

It is no secret that contacts at the level of representatives of the civil society of Armenia and Azerbaijan are not welcomed in Baku. Asked to comment on the implementation of EU projects in this direction he noted that the EU has two such projects, and one of them - a meeting of representatives of civil societies of Armenia and Azerbaijan held recently in Tbilisi.

In order for a breakthrough to occur, the parties must show political will, he said adding that this is something that cannot be given to them from the outside.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
