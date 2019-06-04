News
OSCE holds monitoring on Karabakh-Azerbaijan line of contact, it passes in accordance with agreed schedule
OSCE holds monitoring on Karabakh-Azerbaijan line of contact, it passes in accordance with agreed schedule
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. – In accordance with the arrangement reached with the authorities of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh Republic), the OSCE Mission on Tuesday conducted a planned monitoring of the ceasefire on the Line of Contact between the armed forces of Artsakh and Azerbaijan, in the southeast direction of Martuni town of Artsakh.

From the positions of the Defense Army of the Republic of Artsakh, the monitoring was held by Mihail Olaru (Moldova), field assistant to the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office (CiO); and Martin Schuster (Germany), staff member of the Office of the CiO Personal Representative, the Republic of Artsakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

From the opposite side of the Line of Contact, the monitoring was conducted by Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, Personal Representative of the OSCE CiO; his field assistant Ognjen Jovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina); and Personal Assistant Simon Tiller (Great Britain).

The monitoring passed in accordance with the agreed schedule. The Azerbaijani side, however, did not lead the OSCE mission to its frontlines.

From the Artsakh side, the monitoring mission was accompanied by representatives from the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Defense.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
