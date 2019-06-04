30% of salary to be withheld from Armenian military serving at front line

From the Armenian servicemen involved in combat duty on the contact line, no less than 30% of salary will be withheld when executing the enforcement list of the Compulsory Enforcement Service, said on Tuesday at Armenian Parliament, Prosperous Armenia party MP Sergey Bagratyan.
According to him, the retention of 30% of the salary is provided until the repayment of the entire amount confiscated.
“The essence of this bill is the expression of our respect for servicemen serving at the front line. This is a way to show even insignificant attention to these people,” he said explaining that if a soldier receives a salary in the amount of 200 thousand drams, he will be charged only 60 thousand.