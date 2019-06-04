Armenian Justice Minister receives Russian Chief Judicial Pristav

Minister of Justice Artak Zeynalyan received today the delegation led by Director of the Federal Service of Judicial Pristavs of the Russian Federation-Chief Judicial Pristav Dmitri Aristov, who is on a three-day working visit to Armenia.
The Ministry of Justice of Armenia reported that Deputy Minister of Justice Vigen Kocharyan, Chief Compulsory Enforcement Officer Hakob Hakobyan and others also attended the meeting.
Minister Zeynalyan welcomed his Russian counterparts to the Ministry of Justice and attached importance to the exchange of experience and comprehensive enhancement of cooperation with the representatives of Armenia’s friendly and strategic country in the field of compulsory enforcement.
Touching upon the reforms underway in the field of compulsory enforcement, the minister noted that today deputies of the National Assembly will be submitting a package of laws that will raise the level of effectiveness of enforcement proceedings and prevent potential corruption risks.
Chief Judicial Pristav of the Russian Federation Dmitri Aristov expressed gratitude for being hosted in Armenia and sharing his experience in the country. According to him, over the past decade, the Russian Federation has been taking rather serious steps in the fight against corruption, including in the field of compulsory enforcement. “Becoming familiar with Armenia’s experience in the field of compulsory auctions was helpful. The process is completely open, transparent and accessible for everyone. This is the best tool for the fight against corruption,” Aristov said, adding that the Federal Service of Judicial Pristavs will use the experience of the Armenians in the law-enforcement practice in Russia.