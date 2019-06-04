News
Tuesday
June 04
News
Economy minister, OSCE special envoy discuss Armenia startups
Economy minister, OSCE special envoy discuss Armenia startups
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

 

YEREVAN. – The Minister of Economy of Armenia, Tigran Khachatryan, received Ambassador Rudolf Michalka, Special Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office for the South Caucasus.

They discussed the activities of startups in Armenia, the Ministry of Economy informed Armenian News-NEWS.am. Also, a special attention was paid to high-tech companies.

Michalka presented several programs which the OSCE Chairmanship is developing, and which, in particular, envision assistance to regional startups. According to the ambassador, these programs can contribute to the establishment of regional peace and dialogue through contacts and joint projects between businessmen.

The interlocutors touched also upon export of goods by land transport from Armenia, as well as the obstacles at customs checkpoints and the possible regulations.
This text available in   Հայերեն
