Armenia PM: Getting great produce where almost nothing grows; I love this kind of ours (VIDEO)

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has posted on his Facebook page a government-made video and wrote as follows. “Getting a great produce where almost nothing grows. I love this kind of ours.”

The video is about Sipanik village agriculturalist Artak Gharanlghyan, who has built a 1,000-square-meter greenhouse with the help of his family members.

“It’s not that everything was succeeding since the first year, but my three children have helped and given hope,” Gharanlghyan says, in particular, in this video. “There was nothing here. [But] in 5 to 7 years we have a 1,000-square-meter greenhouse, and we have a house, and we have a car, and we have plans.”

In Gharanlghyan’s words, he worked in Russia before the establishment of this greenhouse, but then he decided to return and work in the homeland.

And his children note that they do not use pesticides because the latter spoil the produce.

They grow tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, and some other vegetables in their greenhouse.