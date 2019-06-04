News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
June 04
USD
480.02
EUR
539.93
RUB
7.36
ME-USD
0.13
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
June 04
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.02
EUR
539.93
RUB
7.36
ME-USD
0.13
Show news feed
Armenia PM: Getting great produce where almost nothing grows; I love this kind of ours (VIDEO)
Armenia PM: Getting great produce where almost nothing grows; I love this kind of ours (VIDEO)
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has posted on his Facebook page a government-made video and wrote as follows. “Getting a great produce where almost nothing grows. I love this kind of ours.”

The video is about Sipanik village agriculturalist Artak Gharanlghyan, who has built a 1,000-square-meter greenhouse with the help of his family members.

“It’s not that everything was succeeding since the first year, but my three children have helped and given hope,” Gharanlghyan says, in particular, in this video. “There was nothing here. [But] in 5 to 7 years we have a 1,000-square-meter greenhouse, and we have a house, and we have a car, and we have plans.”

In Gharanlghyan’s words, he worked in Russia before the establishment of this greenhouse, but then he decided to return and work in the homeland.

And his children note that they do not use pesticides because the latter spoil the produce.

They grow tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, and some other vegetables in their greenhouse.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Dollar drops in Armenia
The euro exchange rate, however, rose in the country…
 Armenia Deputy PM receives ADB Vice-President-led delegation
ADB Vice-President Shixin Chen expressed gratitude to the...
 Economy minister, OSCE special envoy discuss Armenia startups
Tigran Khachatryan received Ambassador Rudolf Michalka, Special Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office for the South Caucasus…
 Corporacion America director: We are pleased to implement projects in Armenia
“We are very glad to provide all possible assistance to our historic homeland…
 Armenia’s Pashinyan points to need for having local airline carriers
It’s very important that, ultimately, we operate the Gyumri airport as quickly as possible to the fullest extent, the PM added…
 There is talk about expansion of Zvartnots International Airport of Yerevan, Armenia Premier says
The Eurnekian family’s and the Corporación América company’s activities in the country were and are a turning point in at least two domains…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos